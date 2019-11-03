Get Woke, Go Broke: ‘Terminator: Dark Fate’ Bombs At The Box Office

The still yet to be disproven axiom “get woke, go broke” chalked up another win for itself this weekend with the underwhelming box office performance of the ultra-feminist “Terminator: Dark Fate.”

Despite the return of producer James Cameron and the reunion of Linda Hamilton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, Forbes reports that the sci-fi action sequel pulled in a horrific $10.6 million on Friday and is now tracking for a lousy $27 million opening weekend on an inflated budget of $185 million (not including another $100 million in marketing costs). That makes it the lowest profiting “Terminator” in the franchise’s history.

So, how did this happen? How could one of the most beloved sci-fi action franchises in movie history become such a flop? According to Society Reviews, “Terminator: Dark Fate” flips everything people loved about Sarah Connor’s story on its head in the name of third-wave feminism, rendering the events of T1 and T2 meaningless:

Let’s not beat around the bush, Terminator Dark Fate is an unoriginal disgrace on just about every level. The very fiber of this film comes off as someone who is ashamed that the foundation of this franchise does not fit their current day intersectional feminist worldview, so they decided to change it by repealing and replacing everything they felt was problematic with more progressive friendly elements.

Let's start with John Connor. The character who is the primary protagonist of the Terminator franchise is killed minutes into the film and is completely removed from the equation only to be replaced by the new hero of Daniella "Dani" Ramos. This is why progressive think tanks are killing cinema and entertainment as we know it. Because in the world of intersectionality, the only thing they see is a white male action star who just doesn't fit the bill of the modern Hollywood diversity and inclusion agenda so he must be replaced. If you thought it was bad enough that they made John a villain in the last movie, the progressive Gods decided it was time for him to die thus rendering the plot of multiple films completely and utterly useless.