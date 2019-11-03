Joe Biden Claims He Was Not Aware of Son’s Service on Burisma’s Board

Joe Biden claimed on Friday he was unaware his youngest son, Hunter, was serving on the board of directors of a Ukrainian oil and gas giant while Biden was responsible for Obama administration policy towards the country.

The former vice president made the claim during an interview with PBS News Hour in which he was asked why a recent campaign pledge to not have children “involved” with foreign countries did not apply to his eight year tenure in the Obama White House. Biden responded to the question by asserting “no one” had established either he or his son has done “anything wrong” in their professional and business dealings in Ukraine, before alleging he had no knowledge of his son’s position with Burisma Holdings.

“I did not know he was on the board of that company,” the former vice president said. “In fact, no one has asserted on the board that it was illegal for him to be on the board or that he did anything wrong.”

When asked if he would have interceded with his son had “he known” about the appointment, Biden again reiterated his son did “nothing wrong”

The former vice president’s claim to not have known about his son’s position with Burisma, however, has been undercut by numerous sources, including Hunter Biden himself. The younger Biden admitted during a series of candid interviews for a New Yorker profile published in June that he in fact had discussed his foreign business interests with his father on at least one occasion.

“Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do’” Hunter Biden told the magazine. – READ MORE