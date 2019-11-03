SHOCK POLL: Biden in dead heat — with Hillary!

If Hillary Clinton entered the presidential race today, she would essentially be vying to be the frontrunner.

Despite some 20 candidates competing for the nomination, a weak media-appointed leading candidate is providing an opportunity for the 2016 loser to rethink getting into the race.

A new poll from Harvard Harris finds Clinton nipping at the heels of Joe Biden in a hypothetical match up. Hillary, so far, has not declared her candidacy, though she has repeatedly teased the idea.

Those surveyed in the late October poll were asked, “Suppose Hillary Clinton, Michael Bloomberg, and John Kerry decides to enter the race, who would you support as a candidate for President?”

Joe Biden received the support of 19 percent of Democrat respondents. Clinton was in a close second with 18 percent. Elizabeth Warren came in third at 13 percent. John Kerry was at 8 percent, while Bloomberg was at 6. – READ MORE