Get Ready For ANOTHER Obamacare Premium Spike

According to The Washington Times, last week’s massive omnibus spending bill was supposed to provide some relief to those caught in Obamacare’s crunch, but Democrats “balked” at the idea of a cost curb, likely on the theory that continually rising premiums will help spread the blame for ACA’s failure to the Trump Administration.

Republicans had included a measure, tied to the spending bill, that would have stabilized rates with a short-term subsidy to insurers until the 2019 health care reforms, passed earlier this year, kick in in January. But Democrats refused to support the addendum, and the omnibus bill passed with no Obamacare reforms or relief packages attached.

This means consumers can expect another yearly hike, on top of already sky-high prices, spurred on by Obamacare’s requirement that all Americans receive insurance, whether they want insurance or not, and whether they qualify as a good risk under existing insurance rubrics. – READ MORE

