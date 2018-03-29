FBI boss Wray ‘doubling’ agents responding to subpoena on Clinton, McCabe, FISA abuses

FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday announced plans to “double the number” of agents handling records for the House Judiciary Committee after it asked for documents on the Clinton email probe, potential FISA abuses and the firing of Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.

According to a statement released by Wray, he believes the documents requested by committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte, R-Va., are “likely in the thousands” but that he agrees the “current pace of production is too slow.”

In attempt to comply with the committee’s request, Wray said he was “doubling” his team.

“We have dedicated 27 FBI staff to review the records that are potentially responsive to Chairman Goodlatte’s requests,” he wrote, adding he was “doubling the number of assigned FBI staff, for a total of 54, to cover two shifts per day from 8am to midnight to expedite completion of this project.” – READ MORE

