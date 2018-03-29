‘I Shouldn’t Have Brought It Up’ — Joe Biden Says He Does Not Want to Fight Donald Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden backed down from a fight with President Donald Trump, clarifying that he never meant to challenge the president to a physical fight.

“I shouldn’t have brought it up again because I don’t want to get down in the mosh pit with this guy,” Biden said in an interview on the podcast Pod Save America.

Biden clarified his comments, pointing out that he specifically said he would have taken Trump behind the gym if they were both still in high school and he heard the president use rough language about women.

“The idea that I would actually physically get in a contest with the president of the United States or anyone else now is not what I said and not what this was about,” he said. “But I should have just left this alone.” – READ MORE

