Netflix lost $39 million after firing Kevin Spacey from ‘House of Cards and ‘Gore’

Netflix yesterday released its earnings report for the quarter gone by and revealed absolutely jaw-dropping growth. Over the last three months, the streaming giant managed to add 8.33 million new subscribers, easily besting Wall St. estimates which fell in and around the 6.3 million range.

Revenue for the quarter checked in at $3.29 billion, a figure which also bested analyst estimates by a wide margin. Also interesting, though, is the revelation that the sexual assault scandal involving House of Cards star Kevin Spacey cost the company $39 million. Though Netflix didn’t reference the scandal outright, its earnings report included a charge of $39 million due to “unreleased content we’ve decided not to move forward with.”

Sources familiar with the matter subsequently told Reuters that the blurb above stems from Netflix ceasing production on the sixth season of House of Cards and the decision not to move forward with Gore, a biopic about Gore Vidal with Spacey in the lead role.- READ MORE

Kevin Spacey is under renewed public scrutiny after another man has told police that Spacey made inappropriate advances on him.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, reportedly went to the police in London on Dec. 13 after the Scotland Yard investigation into Spacey went public. The man alleged that Spacey assaulted him in Westminster more than 12 years ago in 2005.

Two men in London have already accused Spacey of sexual misconduct, where he was an artistic theater director at the Old Vic for over a decade. Police have gotten nearly two dozen complaints about Spacey from former employees at the theater. – READ MORE

A security company boss has accused Kevin Spacey of racism claiming the disgraced actor refused to shake hands with his predominantly black employees while on the set of House of Cards.

Earl Blue, 51, the head of VIP Protective Services, was hired by Knight Takes King Productions to manage on-set security during season one filming of the Netflix series in 2012.

He claims Spacey, who played lead character Frank Underwood in House of Cards, refused to acknowledge the black team members and even made racial slurs.

Blue said a group of black security guards were watching the trailer for the show when he heard the actor tell his personal security manager: ‘I don’t want n***ers watching my trailer.’

When Blue raised concerns with set managers about Spacey, who was referred to as ‘The Powers That Be’, he was told: ‘That’s just the way he is; we’ve got to keep him happy.’

And despite producers allegedly telling VIP Protective Services – who have provided security services for HBO in the past – that they were pleased with their work, their $1.1 million contract was not renewed. – READ MORE