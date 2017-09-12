German Populist Leader Reportedly Says Country Is ‘Overrun’ By Arabs

German populist leader Alice Weidel allegedly called Chancellor Angela Merkel a “pig” while describing the country as “overrun” by Arabs in an email leaked two weeks before the general election.

Weidel is one of two leading candidates for the Alternative for Germany (AfD). Up until a Sunday article in Welt am Sonntag, she was widely considered a moderate voice for a party often accused of racism.

Welt claims an email from 2013 was forwarded to the newsroom by one of Weidel's former associates. Weidel reportedly describes Merkel and the government as "pigs who are nothing other than puppets of the allied powers. It is their task to keep the German people down by creating civil war in urban areas by flooding them with foreigners."