True Pundit

Business Politics

Tax overhaul by GOP likely punted into 2018, beyond

Posted on by
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter

Tax activists antsy over Congress’ ability to overhaul the country’s tax code this year are urging lawmakers to shift gears and work instead on a big tax cut, saying the GOP needs to post a win before it faces voters in 2018.

Advocates of such immediate action, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, say a broad-based overhaul as envisioned by congressional leaders like Speaker Paul D. Ryan is worthwhile but could be all but impossible to achieve by the end of 2017.

“It’s about doing the doable,” said Alfredo Ortiz, the president of Job Creators Network, a coalition of business leaders advocating for swift tax cuts and working in concert with Mr. Gingrich on their effort. “What we will not accept is walking out of 2017 without one legislative win on taxes.” – READ MORE

Tax overhaul by GOP likely punted into 2018, beyond
Tax overhaul by GOP likely punted into 2018, beyond

Tax activists antsy over Congress’ ability to overhaul the country’s tax code this year are urging lawmakers to shift gears and work instead on a big tax cut, saying the GOP needs to post a win before it faces voters in 2018.
The Washington Times The Washington Times
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
  • alvindawg

    Time to punt these rhino repubs back to their homes and out of DC. They are a waste of humans breathing air.

  • Narutojlin Song

    please spread the word trumpians. Trump is being slowly poisoned with higly additictive neurological drugs.

    https://youtu.be/iapgjlygG9o

  • Narutojlin Song

    Trump being poisoned slowly

    https://youtu.be/iapgjlygG9o

  • LauraFMcGurk

    Google pays now $99 to each worker for working on computer.You can also avail this.
    on sunday I got a great new Ford Mustang from having made $9388 this – 5 weeks past . it’s certainly my favourite-job Ive ever done . I actually started 6 months ago and almost immediately started bringin in more than $99 per-hour . look at here
    !su109d:
    ➽➽
    ➽➽;➽➽ http://GoogleJobsAppleAdvisersEasyJob/computer/jobs ★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫★★✫★✫:::::!su109l..,.