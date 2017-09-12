Tax overhaul by GOP likely punted into 2018, beyond

Tax activists antsy over Congress’ ability to overhaul the country’s tax code this year are urging lawmakers to shift gears and work instead on a big tax cut, saying the GOP needs to post a win before it faces voters in 2018.

Advocates of such immediate action, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, say a broad-based overhaul as envisioned by congressional leaders like Speaker Paul D. Ryan is worthwhile but could be all but impossible to achieve by the end of 2017.

“It’s about doing the doable,” said Alfredo Ortiz, the president of Job Creators Network, a coalition of business leaders advocating for swift tax cuts and working in concert with Mr. Gingrich on their effort. “What we will not accept is walking out of 2017 without one legislative win on taxes.” – READ MORE