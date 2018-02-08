Georgia toddler with Down syndrome named 2018 Gerber baby

After a nationwide search, Gerber has found this year’s Gerber Spokes-baby, 18-month-old Lucas Warren from Dalton, Ga.

Baby Lucas was picked out of more than 140,000 entries to the contest thanks to his adorable smile and giggle.

He is also making history as the first winner of the Gerber Baby Photo Search to have Down syndrome.

“Lucas’ winning smile and joyful expression won our hearts this year, and we are all thrilled to name him our 2018 Spokesbaby,” said Bill Partyka, Gerber’s president and CEO. “Every year, we choose the baby who best exemplifies Gerber’s longstanding heritage of recognizing that every baby is a Gerber baby, and this year, Lucas is the perfect fit.”

Courtney Warren, Lucas’ mom, said that’s she happy that Lucas has this platform to spread joy.

“We hope this opportunity sheds light on the special needs community and educates people that with acceptance and support, individuals with special needs have the opportunity to change the world – just like our Lucas!” she said. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *