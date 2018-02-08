MSNBC’s O’Donnell Trashes Kelly as ‘Worst’ Chief of Staff Ever; ‘Full of Hatred’ Like Trump (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Reacting late Tuesday to White House Chief of Staff John Kelly’s comments about illegal immigrants and the DACA program, MSNBC’s The Last Word host Lawrence O’Donnell lashed out at Kelly as “the worst White House chief of staff in history” and someone who’s undoubtedly “full of hatred” like President Trump.

Upon hearing the soundbite of Kelly knocking illegals who didn’t apply for DACA status, an enraged O’Donnell screeched that “John Kelly works for the laziest President in history who might very well be the laziest federal worker in history” while the retired Marine General “is the worst White House chief of staff in history.”

O’Donnell’s grievances included falsely asserting that Trump caused the January government shutdown and that Kelly’s criticism of Democratic Congresswoman Fredericka Wilson (Fla.) and former President Obama was so awful that “[n]o other White House chief of staff in history has ever told such a poisonous lie about a member of Congress or about a former President.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly said Tuesday that many people eligible who were eligible for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program may have chosen not to sign up because they are “too lazy to get off their ass.”

Kelly made the remark on Capitol Hill days ahead of Congress’ first government funding deadline since last month’s partial government shutdown, which centered on extending the program.

President Trump said he will support making the program permanent only if lawmakers agree to border wall funding and restrictions on legal immigration.

Kelly, speaking to reporters, addressed why Trump would support a pathway to citizenship for 1.8 million people, rather than the smaller subset currently protected by DACA.

“There are 690,000 official DACA registrants and the president sent over what amounts to be two-and-a-half times that number, to 1.8 million,” Kelly said, reported Erica Werner of the Washington Post. “The difference between 690 [thousand] and 1.8 million were the people that some would say were too afraid to sign up, others would say were too lazy to get off their asses, but they didn’t sign up.” – READ MORE