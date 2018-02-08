5 headless bodies left at funeral home in Mexico

Prosecutors in northern Mexico say five headless bodies have been left in front of a funeral home.

The prosecutors’ office in the northern border state of Chihuahua says the killings occurred in the town of Guachochi. It’s part of an area is known as “the golden triangle” because of the amount of drug production there.

The office said four men arrived in a pickup truck Tuesday at the Guemar funeral home and left two headless bodies riddled with bullets. – READ MORE

The cartel violence in Mexico has reached alarming levels as the country has now reported its highest rate of homicides ever recorded.

According to NPR, “Mexico recorded 29,168 homicides last year, according to preliminary government data published this week.”

Though it will take several months to reach an official tally, security experts have expressed certainty the “figure will mark the country’s highest murder rate at least since official statistics began in 1997 — and potentially the highest in the nation’s modern history.”

Francisco Rivas, director of the Mexican research group the National Citizens’ Observatory, says the spike “comes back to a failed security strategy that has been completely exhausted.” – READ MORE

More than two dozen bodies, some of which were dismembered, were found buried in a Mexican sugarcane field and authorities said Wednesday that they believe the deaths were drug-related.

Four graves containing the remains of 33 people were located in the township of Xalisco, part of the state of Nayarit. The area is known as a base for a black-tar heroin trafficking ring. The first pit contained the remains of nine bodies and trained dogs led searchers to three other pits nearby.

The gruesome findings follow an ongoing power struggle between drug gangs in the area after the March arrest of Edgar Veytia, the former state attorney general, who faces U.S. charges of drug smuggling.

“The assumption is that these were people who were involved with one of the various criminal groups, but I can’t say which one,” current state Attorney General Petronilo Diaz said, referring to the bodies in the graves. – READ MORE