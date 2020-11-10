Georgia secretary of state: There will be a recount, nearly 9,000 military ballots still outstanding

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) gave an update the state of vote-counting in the Peach State and said there will be a recount.

Former Vice President Joe Biden currently leads President Donald Trump by about 1,100 votes.

Raffensperger held a news conference Friday morning to give an update on the tallying of votes in the state, saying that the results have been and will remain extremely close.

As a result, he said, there will be a recount.

According to Raffensperger, there are still 8,890 military ballots outstanding that will be counted if they are returned by the close of business Friday and were postmarked Nov. 4.

Out of 5 million votes cast, the margin will be only a few thousand, he predicted.

The secretary said the state said the race is still too close to call.

“With a margin that small, there will be a recount in Georgia,” he said, adding, “The stakes are high, and emotions are high on all sides. We will not let those debates distract us from our work. We will get it right, and we’ll defend the integrity of our election.”- READ MORE

