Trump ‘not backing down,’ campaign manager says, urging staff to ‘have patience’ amid legal battles

The Trump campaign on Monday said President Trump is “not backing down,” as his team mounts legal battles in a number of key battleground states where President-elect Joe Biden led by a razor-thin margin.

Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien held an all-staff meeting at Trump campaign headquarters Monday morning.

“He still is in this fight,” Stepien said, according to multiple people who were in the room. “There is a process.”

Stepien added: “Have patience.”

According to people in the room, Stepien thanked the Trump campaign staff for continuing to do their jobs, and gave them an update on legal challenges and recounts in key states. – READ MORE

