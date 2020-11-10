A Civil War Is Already Happening, Inside the Democrat Party

A civil war is brewing, but Trump supporters are not running into the streets to fight antifa. Instead, the civil war has been brewing in the Democrat Party and now there are shots fired as moderates you have never heard of pay the price for the Squad’s radical rhetoric. Here is the short version of a long story.

You have probably never heard of Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.). She represents Illinois’ 17th District and chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC). The DCCC is responsible for recruiting candidates to run for seats in the House and reelecting incumbent members. It also participates in notable elections with national implications for the party.

At one time, I would have told you Bustos was the most dangerous Democrat in Congress. She presided over the 2018 cycle, which delivered the Democrats a House majority. She also defeated a Republican in 2013 and retained her seat in 2016 in a district that Trump won by a hefty margin.

Her background is as American as apple pie. Bustos is proud of her family’s roots in agriculture and education and she is married to a police officer with three sons. Before entering politics, she had a career in investigative journalism and as an executive in the healthcare industry.

She is a member of the New Democrat Coalition. Bustos is a capitalist, focused on jobs and growing the economy to benefit everyone. She holds some left-of-center positions, but she is not an extremist or a socialist. Candidates endorsed by the New Democrats in 2018 won a total of 27 seats in 2018, including 17 net gains for the Democrats. However, unless you follow politics closely, you would never know that. – READ MORE

