George Washington University students vote to remove ‘offensive’ mascot

George Washington University students voted to replace their mascot, George the Colonial, which had been criticized by many as being “offensive” to some students.

According to Campus Reform, 54 percent of the GW students who voted in their student elections supported removal of the mascot. However, it’s unclear whether administrators will follow through with removing the mascot.

One student said that she felt the mascot was “a little white supremacisty.”

“The word colonial invokes an image of white men coming to take people’s land,” said another student.

Originally, the campaign to change the mascot began with a petition in 2018, and although it managed to garner over 500 votes, Campus Reform noted that this is less than 2 percent of the total student body of George Washington University. – READ MORE