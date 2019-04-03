Transgender Women Competing in Sport ‘Unfair’, Says BBC Presenter

BBC Presenter Gabby Logan has said that it is not fair that transgender women can compete in sport alongside biologically female women.

Logan, who represented Wales in Rhythmic Gymnastics at the 1990 Commonwealth Games, said women’s sport needs to be “protected” and said many other athletes “feel the same way.” She stressed “This is not about attacking a community, it’s about saying: how can we make this a fair place for women to compete?”, reports the Mirror newspaper.

Her comments come as other famous sporting women including Sharon Davies and Martina Navratilova have spoken out against the unfairness of trans athletes competing against biological women.

British Olympic swimmer Davies said there were “fundamental differences” between the sexes and that it was not an example of a “fair and level playing field”.

She continued “I have nothing against anyone who wishes 2be transgender… However I believe there is a fundamental difference between the binary sex u r born with & the gender u may identify as. To protect women’s sport those with a male sex advantage should not be able 2compete in women’s sport.” – READ MORE

