VIDEO: ‘Saw My Opportunity…So I Took It’ — Waffle House Hero Saves Lives by Wrestling AR-15 Away From Shooter
On Sunday, James Shaw Jr. seized on an opportunity to save lives and wrestled an AR-15 away from a gunman who opened fire at a Tennessee Waffle House.
Early Sunday morning, suspect Travis Reinking reportedly entered the Waffle House and began shooting — killing four and injuring at least two others.
However, the death toll could have been even higher had Shaw not capitalized on a split-second opportunity.
