View our Privacy Policy

True Pundit

Security

VIDEO: ‘Saw My Opportunity…So I Took It’ — Waffle House Hero Saves Lives by Wrestling AR-15 Away From Shooter

Posted on by
Share:

On Sunday, James Shaw Jr. seized on an opportunity to save lives and wrestled an AR-15 away from a gunman who opened fire at a Tennessee Waffle House.

Early Sunday morning, suspect Travis Reinking reportedly entered the Waffle House and began shooting — killing four and injuring at least two others.

However, the death toll could have been even higher had Shaw not capitalized on a split-second opportunity.

READ MORE:

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

-30-

'Saw My Opportunity...So I Took It' — Waffle House Hero Saves Lives by Wrestling AR-15 Away From Shooter
'Saw My Opportunity...So I Took It' — Waffle House Hero Saves Lives by Wrestling AR-15 Away From Shooter

"...if I let him load that weapon there wasn't gonna be another window."

IJR - Independent Journal Review IJR - Independent Journal Review
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: