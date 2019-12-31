George Takei: Trump Voters Don’t Realize They Are Helping Destroy America

Star Trek actor George Takei is accusing people who voted for and still support President Donald Trump of helping to destroy America, calling it a “tragedy of enormous scope.”

The left-wing Hollywood star tweeted late Sunday that Trump supporters are completely ignorant of their destructive powers.

“The thing about Trump voters is that they do not even realize they are enabling the desolation of our Republic,” George Takei said. “They somehow think they are preserving America, but in fact they are helping destroy it. And that is a tragedy of enormous scope.”

Takei, 82, has repeatedly used Twitter to lash out at President Trump and his administration’s policies, especially border enforcement. But this is the actor’s most direct insult to Trump supporters to date. – READ MORE