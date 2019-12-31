Biden Taunted as ‘Creepy’ and ‘Quid Pro Joe’ at New Hampshire Campaign Rally

Audience members at a New Hampshire rally for Joe Biden disrupted the former vice president Sunday with personal insults and taunts about he and his son’s dealings with Ukraine.

Biden, campaigning in the state ahead of its February 11 Democratic primary, was interrupted near the top of his remarks by audience members who called him a “pervert,” “creepy,” and “quid pro Joe.”

In quick succession, Biden heckled at start of his rally in Milford about “creepy,” about “quid pro Joe,” and how much he made from Ukraine. To latter, Biden responds: I’ve released 21 years of my tax returns, how many has yours? What’s he hiding? — Mike Memoli (@mikememoli) December 29, 2019

Biden responded to the hecklers calmly, telling members of the audience to let them go and insisting that “this is not a Trump rally.”

“This is democracy,” Biden said at one point, chuckling.

When another heckler, a woman, taunted the 77-year-old Democratic candidate about "the truth" coming out, Biden said, "I hope it does."