4.3M Migrants Caught at SW Border in Decade — More Than Los Angeles Population

Border Patrol agents apprehended more than four million migrants who illegally crossed the southwest border with Mexico during the past 10 fiscal years. If these migrants were placed into a single city, it would be larger than Los Angeles by population.

During the past 10 fiscal years, October 1, 2009, through September 30, 2019, U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the nine sectors that make up the United States’ southwest border with Mexico apprehended 4,318,200 migrants. The highest year during that decade for apprehensions occurred during Fiscal Year 2019 when agents apprehended 851,553 — including 76,020 Unaccompanied Alien Children (UAC) and 473,682 Family Unit Aliens (FMUA), according to reports obtained from U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Apprehensions by Fiscal Year:

FY2019 — 851,553

FY2018 — 396,579

FY2017 — 303,916

FY2016 — 408,870

FY2015 — 331,333

FY2014 — 479,371

FY2013 — 414,397

FY2012 — 356,873

FY2011 — 327,577

FY2010 — 447,731

During the past decade, Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents apprehended the largest numbers of migrants. Between fiscal years 2010 and 2019, RGV Sector agents apprehended 1,600,663 migrants who illegally crossed the border into South Texas, the reports state. – READ MORE