GEORGE SOROS’S MEDIA NETWORK WORKED TO HELP ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ WIN PRIMARY

New details have emerged revealing that George Soros helped prop-up Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s political career in an attempt to put 400 Bernie Sanders-like politicians in Congress.

A former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, Ocasio-Cortez’s under-dog win in the Democratic primary was undoubtedly helped by online actors.

The New York Times writes that she was able to defeat her opponent, who greatly outspent her, due to her online presence. In an interview with progressive digital media outlet “The Young Turks,” a member of a Soros-funded network of far-left publications called The Media Consortium, Ocasio-Cortez also admits that their coverage helped her win.

Members linked to Soros-funded digital media asked Ocasio-Cortez, a former organizer for Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign, to run for office — guaranteeing favorable coverage by a media network that reaches almost 300 million people monthly.

One member of the Soros-funded media, Cenk Uygur, also founded one of the two political groups responsible for asking Ocasio-Cortez to run, Justice Democrats — whose goal is to get Sanders-like politicians elected to Congress.

Uygur, a former Armenian genocide denier, was eventually forced out of the organization after old articles revealed some of his previous sexist comments, often referring to women in a derogatory way. – READ MORE

New York congressional candidate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a Democratic socialist — urged voters in Dearborn, Michigan, to elect a “posse” of progressive candidates to help her “throw down” in Congress on Sunday.

“Just fighting against hate is not good enough. We have to … move forward. We have to move in an affirmative direction. I can’t do it alone,” Ocasio-Cortez told the attendees. “Just one seat out of 435 isn’t what’s going to get us there.”

She continued, “I need you to send Fayrouz with me. I need you to send Rashida with me. I need you to lock those doors and send us all — 2018 is the year we get our first Muslim woman to Congress, it’s [when] we get our first class of Muslim women to Congress,” she added. “I need you to send them with me because when we roll through as a posse, we can throw down. We can get it done. That’s how we do it in the Bronx. ‘Roll deep,’ as they say.”

“This is a movement,” continued Ocasio-Cortez. “This is a progressive movement. I see his success as my success and vice versa. That’s what we’re here to show people. That politics isn’t a zero-sum game, that we can all win together.” – READ MORE

