Andrea Mitchell Compares Trump to Joseph Stalin, Calls His Attacks on Press ‘Very Dangerous’

Monday on Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show,” MSNBC’s Andrea Mitchell addressed how President Donald Trump treats the press as “the enemy of the people.”

Mitchell likened Trump to Joseph Stalin, saying what the president attacking fake news is “very dangerous.”

“This is something that we first heard from Joseph Stalin. This is very dangerous. It undercuts democracy,” Mitchell said. “And for years and years, I’ve covered the State Department where we’ve tried to teach and help, advocate with new democracies how to train journalists and how we do journalism.” – READ MORE

As Twitchy told you Monday night, fired former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather equated President Trump disinviting the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles from a WH ceremony as “akin to McCarthyism.” Well, the “journalism” parade continues, with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell tweeting what could be interpreted as an application to work as an Eagles cheerleader:

At least totally objective mainstream media journalists don’t have to pretend to hide the bias anymore. – READ MORE

