FOX NEWS’ HANNITY CHOMPS SHARK WEEK IN RATINGS

Fox News Channel marked its 25th consecutive month as the most-watched network in cable in July, besting competitors CNN and MSNBC.

Fox News finished first in primetime with with an average of 2.4 million viewers and finished first in total day with 1.37 million. “Hannity” and “Tucker Carlson Tonight” were the top two programs for the month ahead of MSNBC’s “Rachel Maddow Show.”

Discovery Channel’s highly-touted “Shark Week” threatened to derail Fox’s dominance, but fell well short with an average of 1.7 million in total viewers.

Still, “Shark Week” practically doubled CNN’s average of 891,000 primetime viewers. – READ MORE

During man-on-the-street interviews in London, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity had a hell of a time getting Brits to even explain what they were protesting.

“Hannity asked the protesters to list specific reasons why they were protesting Trump, a question that exposed the absurdity of the protests — and as Hannity said: ‘You can’t make this stuff up,’” summarized TheBlaze.

A quick look at some of the statements from the clueless hecklers reveals that many were joining the crowd with no real idea of what they believed or why they disliked the American president. – READ MORE

