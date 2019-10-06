Candace Owens: For Decades, Black Voters ‘Have Been Disrespected’ by Democrats

Candace Owens joined Turning Point USA’s 2019 Black Leadership Summit on Friday at the White House where she discussed black voters’ “blind allegiance” to the Democrat Party.

Owens went on to state that Democrats have made black Americans believe that the conditions of inner cities are “normal.”

We have been made to believe that the conditions in our cities are normal. We’re supposed to turn a blind eye to the corruption, to the crime, to the gangs, and instead focus on what our media deems of more importance. We’re instead told we should be focusing on white people. We’re supposed to be reactive and angry and fearful about white supremacy when, in fact, it is liberal supremacy that is harming our communities. I say this all the time: You show me a neighborhood where their are liberal policies that reign supreme and I will show you a neighborhood where black Americans are struggling in this country. For decades, we have been disrespected by the Democrats. We have empowered their party, lined the pockets of their politicians, and we have gotten positively nothing in return for our blind allegiance and faithfulness.

Owens also spoke about her love of Martin Luther King Jr. and highlighted a 1964 interview he gave where he discussed the “problems that were in black America” at that time, including “school dropouts, crime rates, illegitimacy, rioting, and other social evils.” – READ MORE