Crossing the Street, Riding a Bicycle, Kills More Americans than Rifles Do

The left’s relentless push to ban commonly-owned semiautomatic rifles under the guise of safety overlooks the fact that Americans face numerous things that cause exponentially more death than rifles on a daily basis.

(…)

If we take the 403 rifle murders a year and divide by 365 it comes out to 1.1, which means 1.1 Americans die in a rifle-related murder each day. We must not overlook the fact that the 403 murders with a rifle are murders with rifles of all kinds, i.e., bolt action, lever action, breech action, pump, and semiautomatic. If we narrowed the category to only include AR-15s, AK-47s, or similar semiautomatics, the number of Americans killed daily would be even lower than 1.1.

Now, with the aid of charts released by the CDC, as well as CDC special reports, studies by schools such as Johns Hopkins University, crime statistics from the FBI, and coverage from Breitbart News, consider 10 other causes of death that literally eclipse the number of daily deaths involving a rifle:

1. Daily Heart Disease Deaths: 1,773

2. Daily Cancer Deaths: 1,641

3. Daily Medical Malpractice Deaths: 685

4. Daily Accident Deaths: 465

5. Daily Lower Respiratory Disease Deaths: 439

6. Daily Stroke Deaths: 401

7. Daily Alzheimer Deaths: 332

8. Daily Diabetes Deaths: 229

9. Daily Drug Deaths: 192