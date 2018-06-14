Ivana weighs in on Trump: ‘His only weakness is the Big Mac’

Ivana Trump says her ex-husband, President Trump, is the picture of health … except for one well-documented guilty pleasure: “His only weakness is the Big Mac.”

The commander in chief’s ex-wife weighed in on Trump’s eating habits in a Tuesday interview with the New York Post.

“I can tell him 100 times, but he does what he wants anyway,” Trump, 69, told the paper of her former spouse’s eating routine.

Ivana Trump, a former model, said her 71-year-old former husband’s weight has fluctuated over the years from about 178 pounds to 225 pounds.

“He looks very, very good and is very healthy,” Trump said. – READ MORE

