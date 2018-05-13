George Soros Funding DA Campaigns Throughout Northern California

Left-wing billionaire George Soros is extending his foray into local politics by funding “progressive” candidates for district attorney (DA) in communities throughout Northern California and across the nation.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports: Billionaire philanthropist George Soros has dropped at least $275,000 into district attorney races throughout Northern California, supporting candidates who advocate reduced incarceration and other criminal justice reforms.

…

This year, the liberal financier has funneled contributions into the California Justice & Public Safety Political Action Committee, which is paying for campaign mailers and advertisements in Alameda and Contra Costa counties, as well as Sacramento, ahead of the June 5 state primary.

In Alameda County, the committee has spent $131,158 in support of Oakland civil rights attorney Pamela Price, a candidate known for her sharp criticism of police. She is challenging District Attorney Nancy O’Malley — a more mainstream progressive seeking a third term — on the June ballot. – READ MORE

