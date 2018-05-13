True Pundit

Entertainment Politics

Schwarzenegger warns against ‘falling toward our lowest instincts’ in response to Trump aide’s McCain joke

Posted on by
Share:

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) urged Americans against “falling toward our lowest instincts” Saturday in response to a White House aide mocking Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) terminal cancer diagnosis.

The actor and former GOP politician tweeted Saturday that McCain “is a hero who has given his entire life in service to his country,” adding that Americans should reach for their “better angels.”

“I hope this horrible ‘joke’ from someone in the White House is a wake-up call to all Americans to think about how we speak to each other about our politics,” he wrote in an attached statement. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

Schwarzenegger warns against 'falling toward our lowest instincts' in response to Trump aide's McCain joke
Schwarzenegger warns against 'falling toward our lowest instincts' in response to Trump aide's McCain joke

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) urged Americans against "falling toward our lowest instincts" Saturday in response to a White House aide mocking Sen. John McCain's (R-Ariz.) terminal cancer diagnosis.

TheHill TheHill
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: