Schwarzenegger warns against ‘falling toward our lowest instincts’ in response to Trump aide’s McCain joke

Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) urged Americans against “falling toward our lowest instincts” Saturday in response to a White House aide mocking Sen. John McCain‘s (R-Ariz.) terminal cancer diagnosis.

The actor and former GOP politician tweeted Saturday that McCain “is a hero who has given his entire life in service to his country,” adding that Americans should reach for their “better angels.”

.@SenJohnMcCain deserves respect. We must stretch for our better angels instead of falling toward our lowest instincts. pic.twitter.com/BYbcVAbeg6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 12, 2018

“I hope this horrible ‘joke’ from someone in the White House is a wake-up call to all Americans to think about how we speak to each other about our politics,” he wrote in an attached statement. – READ MORE

