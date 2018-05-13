Veterans group mistakenly suggests McCain has passed, accidentally emailing draft of a news release

A veterans service organization on Friday inadvertently suggested that Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., had passed, sending out a a draft email to reporters with a subject line that read, “VFW Remembers Sen. John McCain.”

The nonprofit organization, Veterans of Foreign Wars, mistakenly emailed a draft release to reporters announcing the death of McCain, who has been at his Sedona ranch recovering from recent surgery and continues to battle an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The email obtained by The Washington Times began with an obvious piece of boilerplate material: “WASHINGTON (Month xx, 2018).”

“The 1.7 million-member Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States and its Auxiliary are saluting the life of one of their own, U.S. Sen. John S. McCain III, who died (today/yesterday) after battling brain cancer,” the body of the email read.

VRW told the Times that the email was accidentally sent out by the group’s public affairs division. – READ MORE

