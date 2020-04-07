George Soros-Funded Group Pushes Nationwide Drop Boxes for Voting

The Brennan Center for Justice, which is heavily financed by George Soros, is advocating the use of drop boxes to deposit ballots on voting day this November as part of a suggested overhaul of the U.S. voting system due to the Chinese coronavirus pandemic.

With other Soros-financed groups, the Brennan Center has been leading a campaign advocating a “vote by mail” system in the upcoming presidential election, citing fears that coronavirus makes it too dangerous to vote in person. Some of the groups are using the coronavirus crisis to push permanent changes to the way Americans vote

Analysts have posited that such proposals help the Democratic Party. Republicans specifically fear the prospect of voter fraud, since mail-in voting would be harder to authenticate.

Now Brennan has released a preliminary $2 billion budget that breaks down the costs of a implementing the organization’s blueprint for voting reform during the pandemic. The blueprint that has been widely cited by news media as making a central argument for a universal vote-by-mail option, while Democrats have used Brennan’s plan to push voter reform legislation. – READ MORE

