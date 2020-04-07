Joe Biden gets FACT-CHECKED after claiming President Trump failed to prepare for coronavirus: ‘You and Obama depleted America’s stockpile of N95 masks’

On Monday’s radio program, Glenn Beck discussed claims that the Obama administration depleted and never replenished the federal supply of emergency gear, including N95 respirator masks, during the H1N1 flu, or swine flu epidemic, in 2009.

Last month, Bloomberg News, and the Los Angeles Times, among others, reported that the Obama administration used, and failed to restock supplies of N95 respirator masks, and ignored recommendations that the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services should replenish the “Strategic National Stockpile.” Read more on this here.

You and Obama depleted America’s stockpile of N95 masks after the H1N1 swine flu pandemic. You were advised to replenish the national stockpile but FAILED. STOP LYING AND EXPLAIN!https://t.co/TleYoqffI8 — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) April 4, 2020

USA Today followed up with a fact-check article titled, “Fact check: Did the Obama administration deplete the federal stockpile of N95 masks?”

On Sunday, 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden accused President Donald Trump of “failing to prepare our nation to respond.” – READ MORE

