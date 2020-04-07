WHO director faces calls for resignation over handling of coronavirus, China

Amid persistent criticism that his organization failed to properly oversee China’s coronavirus response and worked to downplay the communist nation’s responsibility for the pandemic, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus is facing growing calls for his resignation from American politicians and others around the world.

Calls have been led by Sen. Martha McSally, R-Ariz., who last week on Fox Business’ “Mornings with Maria” told host Maria Bartiromo that she has “never trusted a communist” and that the Chinese government’s “cover-up of this virus that originated with them has caused unnecessary deaths around America and around the world… I think Dr. Tedros needs to step down.”

She continued on Friday, placing part of the blame for China’s lack of transparency on the WHO director-general.

“Dr. Tedros deceived the world,” she said. “At one point, he even praised China’s ‘transparency during its coronavirus response efforts’ despite a mountain of evidence showing the regime concealed the severity of the outbreak. This deception cost lives. ”

Tedros’ woes have been caused in large part by his regular backing of China during the coronavirus outbreak.

In early February, days after President Trump put in place a travel ban for foreign nationals who had recently been to China, Tedros panned coronavirus responses that “unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade,” according to Reuters.

He also tweeted praise for China on March 20, saying “or the first time, #China has reported no domestic #COVID19 cases yesterday. This is an amazing achievement, which gives us all reassurance that the #coronavirus can be beaten.” – READ MORE

