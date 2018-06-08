Bill Clinton has a ‘kind of regret’ about his admin’s handling of North Korea, but not really

Former president Bill Clinton has a (kind of) regret, and it is that he did not end North Korea’s missile program toward the end of his presidency.

.@BillClinton says 'I regret' missed chance to 'end' North Korea missile program https://t.co/gUMjk3jVFR — Fox News (@FoxNews) June 7, 2018

But not really.

“I had a chance at the end of my presidency — I kind of regret this now, but I would do the same thing again [if] faced with it — to end their missile program, but I would have had to go to North Korea,”

He “kind of” regrets it but would do the same thing again. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1