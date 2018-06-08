True Pundit

Bill Clinton has a ‘kind of regret’ about his admin’s handling of North Korea, but not really

Former president Bill Clinton has a (kind of) regret, and it is that he did not end North Korea’s missile program toward the end of his presidency.

But not really.

“I had a chance at the end of my presidency — I kind of regret this now, but I would do the same thing again [if] faced with it — to end their missile program, but I would have had to go to North Korea,”

He “kind of” regrets it but would do the same thing again. – READ MORE

