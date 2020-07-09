WATCH: Socialist Seattle council member vows to replace capitalism with socialism worldwide

An avowed socialist member of the Seattle City Council has issued a video statement threatening anyone — particularly Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — who tries to stand in the way of the agenda of “working people” and vowing to replace the “rotten system” of capitalism with socialism worldwide.

After passing the “Amazon Tax,” Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant went on this unhinged rant. She threatens to seize control of the Fortune 500 and overthrow the “racist, sexist, violent, utterly bankrupt system of capitalism.” If you oppose her? “We are coming for you.” pic.twitter.com/2L17D6wScp — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) July 7, 2020

City Journal’s Christopher Rufo posted footage of Seattle City Councilwoman Kshama Sawant (Socialist) delivering what he called an “unhinged rant” following the passage of the city’s so-called “Amazon tax” on Monday — a progressive scheme targeting major businesses.

In the video, Sawant directly addressed Bezos, whose company pushed back against a similar initiative in 2018, saying, “I have a message for Jeff Bezos and his class: If you attempt again to overturn the Amazon tax, working people will go all out in the thousands to defeat you. And we will not stop there.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --