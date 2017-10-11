George Clooney Took Weinstein Rumors ‘With A Grain Of Salt’

George Clooney has worked with Harvey Weinstein for 20 years and although he never witnessed the studio head’s history of sexual harassment, he admitted to taking the rumors “with a grain of salt.”

“He gave me my first big break as an actor in films on ‘From Dusk till Dawn,’ he gave me my first big break as a director with “Confessions of a Dangerous Mind.’ We’ve had dinners, we’ve been on location together, we’ve had arguments. But I can tell you that I’ve never seen any of this behavior—ever,” Clooney told The Daily Beast in an exclusive interview.

“I’ve heard rumors, and the rumors in general started back in the nineties, and they were that certain actresses had slept with Harvey to get a role,” Clooney explained. “It seemed like a way to smear the actresses and demean them by saying that they didn’t get the jobs based on their talent, so I took those rumors with a grain of salt.” – READ MORE