CNN Anchor Slams Clinton for Silence on Weinstein: She Gave Him the ‘Pass’ She Didn’t Give Women Voters

CNN anchor Erin Burnett on Tuesday slammed Hillary Clinton for her continued silence on the explosive sexual harassment complaints against Democratic donor and movie mogul Harvey Weinstein, saying she gave him a “pass” that she did not give to women who did not vote for her.

In 90 minutes of remarks at UC-Davis on Monday night, Clinton never addressed Weinstein once, and Burnett took notice.

“HRC spoke for 90 mins last nite, didn’t mention Harvey Weinstein. She won’t give women a “pass” for not voting for her, but she gave him one,” Burnett wrote.

The remark was in reference to Clinton’s comments that she did not give “absolution” to women who apologized to her for not voting for her last year.– READ MORE