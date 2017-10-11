Farmer plows message for the NFL: ‘We stand for the national anthem’

Farmer Gene Hanson of Edgeley, North Dakota has a message for the NFL: “We stand for the National Anthem.”

The 77-year-old Midwesterner plowed that phrase into his bean crops – a massive message spanning the length of two football fields – in response to the controversial protest undertaken by some NFL players who’ve begun kneeling during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“I go with [President] Trump on this one,” Hanson told Fox News on Tuesday. “If you want to protest, that’s not the place to do it.”

He added: “A lot of people died over our flag. We’re able to voice our opinion because of it. If you’re going to show respect for anything, do it for the national anthem.” – READ MORE