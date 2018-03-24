George Clooney: Parkland Student’s Anti-Gun March Makes ‘Me Proud Of My Country Again’

George Clooney praised Parkland students leading Saturday’s anti-gun March and said they “make me proud of my country again,” according to The Guardian Friday.

“Amal [Clooney] and I are 100% behind you and will be marching in DC on the 24th, but we both feel very strongly that this is your march. Your moment. Young people are taking it to the adults and that has been your most effective tool,” the 56-year-old actor wrote in a letter to the students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“The fact that no adults will speak on the stage in DC is a powerful message to the world that if we can’t do something about gun violence then you will,” he added. “The issue is going to be this, anyone you ask would feel proud to be interviewed by you but it’s so much more effective if it’s young people.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1