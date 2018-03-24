‘Entertainment’ PR firm handling media requests for anti-gun protest

Activists and the mainstream media have fawned over the “student-led” anti-gun campaign that has emerged after the Parkland, Florida school massacre.

Allegedly led by the likes of teens David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, gun grabbers are holding a “March For Our Lives” on the National Mall this weekend.

If the campaign is student-led, why is “the largest independently-owned public-relations firm in the entertainment industry” handling media requests?

Media outlets interested in obtaining press credentials for the event receive a response from a West Coast PR firm named “42 West.” – READ MORE

