Politics
‘Entertainment’ PR firm handling media requests for anti-gun protest
Activists and the mainstream media have fawned over the “student-led” anti-gun campaign that has emerged after the Parkland, Florida school massacre.
Allegedly led by the likes of teens David Hogg and Emma Gonzalez, gun grabbers are holding a “March For Our Lives” on the National Mall this weekend.
If the campaign is student-led, why is “the largest independently-owned public-relations firm in the entertainment industry” handling media requests?
Media outlets interested in obtaining press credentials for the event receive a response from a West Coast PR firm named “42 West.” – READ MORE
