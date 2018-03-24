Entertainment Politics
James Woods Unloads Profane Tirade After GOP Pushes Omnibus Through – ‘I Never Imagined…’
While Capitol Hill conservatives practically begged President Donald Trump to veto the massive $1.3 trillion spending plan he signed Friday, and right-wing commentators denounced it as a “disgrace,” one of the few vocal conservatives in Hollywood really weighed in.
And when James Woods has a point to make, he doesn’t hold back.
The Democrats gave you the rope, Mr. President, and you just hanged yourself with it. #ByeByeGOP2018https://t.co/Hw5tgnAbc9
— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 23, 2018
In a twitter posting published early Friday, just after the Republican-controlled Senate passed the bill, Woods resorted to some ugly language about the party and profanely predicted a Democrat victory in the fall midterm elections. (The version below has been modified slightly to clean up the language.) – READ MORE