Liberal Billionaire Richard Branson Censors Conservative Newspaper

Virgin Trains will no longer sell the U.K. Daily Mail because the editorial position of the London-based newspaper is “not compatible” with the company’s views on immigration, gay rights, transgenderism and other politically sensitive topics.

The train operator, part of Richard Branson’s Virgin Group conglomerate, had previously sold the Daily Mail as part of a limited offering of newspapers and magazines on its trains from London to Britain’s west coast.

In an internal memo to employees, Virgin Trains said it would no longer do so for ideological reasons, PRWeek reported.

“Thousands of people choose to read the Daily Mail every day. But they will no longer be reading it courtesy of VT (Virgin Trains),” the memo stated.

“There’s been considerable concern raised by colleagues about the Mail’s editorial position on issues such as immigration, LGBT rights, and unemployment. We’ve decided that this paper is not compatible with the VT brand and our beliefs.” – READ MORE

Richard Branson, investor and founder of Virgin Group, has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman while at a party on his private island in 2010.

Antonia Jenae, a backup-singer for British artist Joss Stone, claims the Virgin CEO “motorboated” her while making engine noises. “His behavior was disgusting. I feel like it was sexual assault,” Jenae told The Sun. “We were by the bar and he was saying bye to everyone. He came up to me and put his face in my breasts. He went ‘brrrrrr’ and just walked away. It was surreal, totally out of the blue. Joss and I were like, ‘What the hell was that?!’ Everyone was wondering why I wasn’t angry because I’m usually a firebrand. But I was just too shocked.”

According to Jenae, Stone and many others witnessed the inappropriate behavior. She shared her experience in a public post to her Facebook page in October of 2016 saying, “The women are coming forward. I believe them. It happened to me. By Sir Richard Branson. In front of several band members and the International singer I worked for.”

