Gay couple sent ‘sin’ pamphlets instead of wedding programs

A gay couple was shocked to open a box that was supposed to contain their wedding programs only to find religious pamphlets expressing intolerance and judgment.

The pamphlets, titled “Understanding Temptation”, contained lines like “Satan entices your flesh with evil desires and sin is the result of your failure to resist the temptation. It is an act of rebellion against God’s holiness.”

The couple is now suing Vistaprint, the company that they hired to produce the 100 programs. Stephen Heasley and Andrew Borg filed the suit in Boston. They are from Australia but got married in September in Pennsylvania. – READ MORE

The first openly gay U.S. Winter Olympian, American men’s figure skating champion Adam Rippon, has criticized the selection of Vice President Mike Pence as the leader of the U.S. Olympic delegation to the 2018 games in South Korea, and said he will not meet with the veep.

Rippon expressed his distaste over the choice of Pence due to the VP’s supposed support of “conversion therapy” when he was the Governor of Indiana. Conversion therapy maintains that homosexuals can choose to renounce their predilections and change their source of sexual attraction through therapy. Gay activists have criticized the treatment as a scam brought about from bigotry against their sexual preference.

“You mean Mike Pence, the same Mike Pence that funded gay conversion therapy?” Rippon told USA Today. “I’m not buying it.”

Despite Rippon’s accusation, though, Pence has never spoken specifically in support of conversion therapy, not as Indiana gov. nor as vice president. – READ MORE

While many people are heading into 2018 with New Year’s resolutions to change things in their lives for the better, some of the hosts of “The View” have no plans to stop making ridiculous claims about President Donald Trump. Tuesday’s episode was a prime example.

It started when Meghan McCain said she will “end conversations” and “leave” when people start comparing Iran to the United States. She brought up how some compared Trump to Ruhollah Khomeini, the former supreme leader of Iran, and how they were calling on others to “rise up against Trump” because of it.

Joy Behar responded: “It’s not apples and apples. It’s not equal, but we’re on a very slippery slope in this country toward throwing democracy out the window every single day.” – READ MORE