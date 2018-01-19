True Pundit

Muslim beauty blogger refuses Revlon award because of 'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot

Muslim beauty blogger Amani Al-Khatahtbeh is rejecting a Revlon award because Gal Gadot is the brand ambassador.

Al-Khatahtbeh, founder of MuslimGirl.com, was given the Changemaker award from Revlon’s new @LiveBoldly campaign, an initiative to “inspire women to express themselves with passion, optimism, strength and style,” the brand’s website says.

Al-Khatahtbeh rejected the award and took to Instagram to explain her reasons behind it.

“I cannot accept this award from Revlon with Gal Gadot as the ambassador,” Al-Khatahtbeh wrote.

“Her vocal support of the Israeli Defense Forces’ action in Palestine goes against MuslimGirl.com’s morals and values,” Al-Khatahtbeh continued.

“I can’t, in good conscience, accept this award from the brand and celebrate Gal’s ambassadorship after the IDF imprisoned a 16-year-old girl named Ahed Tamimi last month, an activist who is currently still incarcerated. I think we are in a moment where we must persist that women’s empowerment includes ALL women. From the bottom of my heart, I feel I would not embody the meaning of the Changemaker Award if I were to accept it in these circumstances.”READ MORE 

​Israeli superstar actress Gal Gadot is once again the target of outrage because of her national origin.Gadot wore a dress designed by Lebanese fashion designer Elie Saab to the National Board of Review awards in New York on Tuesday, where she appeared along with “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins to be recognized for their work on the 2017 box office hit.

When Saab’s team posted an image to Instagram of the “flawless” Gadot in the dress, some Lebanese journalists denounced the designer for promoting “an ex Israeli soldier.”

“I’m not going to ask why she would she wear Elie Saab…but I’m asking why would his team post it?!!!!!!. Unacceptable!” wrote Al Jadeed TV producer Farah Shami in response to the Instagram post. Shami also posted a complaint on Twitter:

Gadot has been the target of criticism in the past for her Israeli heritage and bold support of her country, with many anti-Israel voices slamming her as a “Zionist.” Lebanon even banned the showing of “Wonder Woman” because of the Israeli star. – READ MORE

A picture surfaced on Instagram Tuesday of Israeli actress Gal Gadot in military uniform, and it’s awesome.

The star actress of “Wonder Woman” is wearing green combat fatigues and holding an Uzi in the photo posted by the popular Instagram account “Curves.N.CombatBoots,” which features attractive women in military uniform.

The photo was captioned, “@ gal_gadot AKA Wonder Woman served as a soldier with the Israeli Defense Forces for two years before pursuing her acting career. #curvesncombatboots #militarywomen #womeninuniform #idf #wonderwoman.”

Gadot credits her time in the Israeli Defense Force for getting her a part in the “Fast and Furious” series.

She told media outlets one of the reasons she got the role was because of her “knowledge of weapons.”

If there’s more women like Gadot in the Israeli military then we might have to start an investigation to see if it has the most attractive women in the history of armed forces.

