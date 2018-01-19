Vermont Machete Attacker Is The Foreign-Born ‘Son Of A Somali Refugee’

A man accused of violently assaulting an elderly volunteer worker with a machete outside a homeless shelter in Vermont earlier this month is the son of a Somali refugee, the Department of Homeland Security told The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Abukar Ibrahim, a 32-year-old immigrant, assaulted 73-year-old Meals on Wheels volunteer Johanne LaGrange with a machete outside Harbor Place in Burlington, Vt., in early January after vandalizing vehicles and threatening other individuals nearby. Ibrahim “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation, and with intent to kill” assaulted his victim, Shelburne News reported, citing charges detailed in the court records.

He then barricaded himself in a room for hours, reportedly threatening to slit the throats of the responding police officers. Ibrahim, who ultimately surrendered to authorities, has pleaded not guilty to the charge of attempted first-degree murder, which carries a life sentence. A local court judge has ordered that Ibrahim’s sanity be evaluated.

“DHS can confirm that Abukar Ibrahim is a foreign-born naturalized United States citizen who initially entered the United States as the derivative child of a Somali refugee,” a DHS spokesperson told TheDCNF, “This underscores the importance of enhancing the screening of individuals seeking admission to the U.S. as refugees to improve the safety and security of the American people.” – READ MORE

During a recent interview with local media in Australia, a Sudanese refugee and mother of six suggested that the Australian government deserves the blame for her eldest son’s propensity for crime.

According to Nine News, Asha Awya’s eldest son is an unemployed gang member who has spent time in prison. Instead of pinning the blame for her son’s actions on him, however, Awya feels the Australian government deserves it for passing “too many laws.”

She said so during an appearance last week on the Australian program “A Current Affair,” where she also appeared to slam actual Australians for allegedly not making it easy for refugees to assimilate.

“They (her kids) came from a very traumatized environment, and coming to Australia, trying to fit in with the religion and the friends around them at school, is very challenging,” she said. “We have all these laws, so it’s just very confusing, and I feel sorry for the kids because they don’t know how to deal with this.”

But that’s not all. Awya also complained that the government provides her with too little money.

“The Centrelink money is not enough,” she said, referencing a welfare program operated by the Australian government’s Department of Human Services. – READ MORE

France is burning, but leaders want to just nervously laugh it off.

Now, a prominent French sociologist is trying to sweep the alarming incidents under the rug, and claiming that migrants torching hundreds upon hundreds of cars is just… well, horseplay.

“French Sociologist Michel Wieviorka claims that the acts of vandalism are ‘above all, playful’ and that they do not have a political dimension,” Breitbart stated. Emphasis added.

“It is very easy, technically, to set a vehicle on fire and run away immediately,” Wieviorka explained.

What, you didn’t play “torch the city” when you were a fun-loving youth?

The sociologist, who has written several books about “social change,” admitted that immigrant “youths” were most likely behind the arson attacks.

“It’s obvious that they are youths from lower-income neighborhoods,” he told 20 Minutes in French, according to a translation. “It was said that they were young people from the working class, immigrants.”- READ MORE