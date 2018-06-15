Giuliani denies report that Michael Cohen may cooperate with investigation

Rudy Giuliani, an attorney for President Trump, on Wednesday tried to put to rest claims that the president’s personal attorney Michael Cohen might cooperate with special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s not so. He’s not cooperating nor do we care because the president did nothing wrong,” Giuliani told Fox News’ Laura Ingraham on Wednesday night. “I am absolutely certain of that.”

Reports indicated that Cohen might have been looking for new lawyers.

When asked if the Trump team was worried that Cohen may have tape recordings that exist without their knowledge, Giuliani was firm that the president was and is “clean as a whistle.”

“Michael Cohen I think would tell you he’s got nothing incriminating with the president,” he said. Giuliani said he would be “comfortable” if Cohen chose to cooperate with authorities.

Giuliani said a greater concern is the length and the costly investigation headed by Mueller.- READ MORE

