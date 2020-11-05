Gavin Newsom Sends His Kids Back To Class At Fancy Private School While Public Schools Remain Closed

While most parents in Sacramento County, California, are still struggling to educate their children with public schools remaining closed, Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) announced his kids are returning to in-person learning at their fancy private school.

Politico reported that “Newsom’s children attend a private school in Sacramento County that has a hybrid schedule that alternates remote and in-person education before it will return full-time next month, according to a source.”

Many public schools in the county will not be following the same return to in-person learning that the private school where Newsom’s kids attend will, the outlet reported.

“Sacramento County schools are allowed to open classrooms under Newsom’s reopening system. But the county’s large public school districts — including San Juan Unified, which serves Newsom’s neighborhood — have yet to do so. Some Sacramento County districts plan to reopen elementary schools next month, while San Juan has a January goal date. Sacramento City Unified has yet to propose a reopening date,” Politico reported.

Newsom was asked about his own children’s education on Friday. He answered: “They’re phasing back into school and we are phasing out of our very challenging distance learning that we’ve been doing, so many parents are doing up and down the state.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --