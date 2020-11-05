CNN’s Don Lemon compares Trump supporters to drug addicts: ‘They have to hit rock bottom’ to get help

The vitriol that CNN anchor Don Lemon has for Trump supporters sunk to a new low Thursday when he compared voters who back the president to drug addicts.

During their nightly handoff, both Lemon and his primetime colleague Chris Cuomo slammed Trump for continuing to hold rallies amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Lemon — a native of Louisiana — suggesting Trump supporters were beyond saving.

“You know what the sad thing is? And I’ll be honest with you … I’ve had many people who I love in my life- and yeah I come from a red state, I’ve lived in several red states, there are a lot of friends who I’ve had to really get rid of because they are so nonsensical when it comes to this issue,” Lemon said. “They have every single talking point that they hear on state TV and that they hear from this president, they repeat it and they’re blinded by it.”

How much does CNN’s Don Lemon hate Trump supporters? He equated them to addicts that he had to “get rid of” from his life.

“I just had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you have to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict. Right?” pic.twitter.com/JC0EGg6ExO — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) October 30, 2020

“I had to get rid of them because they’re too far gone. I try and I try and I try, they say something really stupid and then I’ll show them the science and I’ll give them the information, and they still repeat those talking points,” Lemon told Cuomo. “I had to get rid of a lot of people in my life because sometimes you’ve just got to let them go. I think they have to hit rock bottom like an addict, right? And they have to want to get help, they have to want to know the truth, they have to want to live in reality, they have to want to be responsible not only for other people’s lives but for their lives.” – READ MORE

