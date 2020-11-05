Green New Deal Radical AOC Wins Reelection

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), the radical leftist congresswoman associated with the Democratic Socialists of America whose Green New Deal has pushed the Democrats toward socialism, won reelection on Tuesday night.

“Serving NY-14 and fighting for working class families in Congress has been the greatest honor, privilege, & responsibility of my life,” AOC tweeted. “Thank you to the Bronx & Queens for re-electing me to the House despite the millions spent against us, & trusting me to represent you once more.”

AOC was always expected to win her deep-blue district. She beat challenger John Cummings 69 percent to 30 percent.

AOC’s signature proposal, the Green New Deal, aims to fundamentally remake the economy in order to curb carbon emissions and fight alleged climate change. The first five years of the Green New Deal would cost at least $250,000 per household. The green boondoggle would cost approximately $49.109 trillion in the first ten years, and AOC would support a 70 percent top tax rate to pay for it. – READ MORE

