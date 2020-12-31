Gavin Newsom recall effort just got a major boost

The California governor’s days could be limited thanks to a growing effort to invoke a statewide referendum.

A campaign to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom is picking up steam after individual donors offered tens of thousands of dollars each and they scored $500,000 from an Irvine-based consulting firm.

Prov 3:9 LLC contributed $500,000, and Sequoia Capital’s Douglas Leone and his wife Patricia Perkins-Leone contributed roughly $100,000.

Since 1911, Californians have attempted to recall their governor 55 times, but were successful only in 2003 against Gov. Gray Davis, who was ousted in a special election. Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger was elected to replace Davis as governor.

Fed up with the Democratic governor’s shutdown orders, which some found erratic, Rescue California organized to circulate petitions that call for Newsom’s governorship to be recalled and a special election to take place, well before the next governor’s race in November 2022. Newsom, currently in his first term, has not yet said if he plans to run again. – READ MORE

